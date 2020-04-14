April 13 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Thirty-eight confirmed cases since February, eight of which are active and 28 recovered; SBHS to host virtual unified prom on April 17; SB Gives postponed until September.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 5:30 p.m. on April 13 there are 38 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, eight of which are active, 28 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

San Benito County Health and Human Service Agency has provided a list of agencies, in both English and Spanish, who can assist residents in need at this time. See attached PDFs. This information will be going out in the mail to all registered voters.

Recent Articles

Grocery workers talk about staying on the job—Jenavie Hernandez shares tips for shoppers.

Hollister merchant makes clips for medical masks—Using an industrial laser and open source design, Brian Goldberg manufactures 200 per batch for medical personnel.

Assemblyman Rivas speaks on COVID-19 relief package for farmworkers—First-in-the-nation bills would expand paid sick leave, provide hazard pay and subsidies for child care.

Schools

In honor of April being Autism Awareness Month, San Benito High School’s Circle Of Friends Club is hosting its annual Ability Awareness Week April 13-17. Daily inclusion challenges will be held and the week will culminate with Virtual Unified Prom on Friday, April 17 from 5-6 p.m.

Cancellations and Postponements

San Benito Gives has been postponed to Tuesday, Sept. 15. Donations are still accepted at this time.

Government

-On April 12, MSNBC reported COVID-19 antibody testing has begun in California. Testing is underway in several areas including Santa Clara County.

-Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press conference on April 14 is expected to focus on the plan to open the state up again. For more information see here.

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

