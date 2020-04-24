April 23 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Forty-seven confirmed cases since February, four of which are active, 41 recovered; free face covering distribution on April 25; Gov. Newsom signs executive order forbidding debt collectors from garnishing CARES Act stimulus checks.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on April 23 there are 47 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, four of which are active, 41 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

The San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency has provided a list of agencies, in both English and Spanish, who can assist residents in need at this time. See attached PDFs. This information has been mailed to county residents.

Recent Articles

Virus halts land-use initiative efforts—Members of Preserve Our Rural Communities focus on staying safe.

Hollister City Council approves $250K for homeless shelter—Funding will help maintain daily operations, which have switched to a 24-hour schedule since shelter-in-place went into effect.

Government

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

-San Benito County and the city of Hollister partnered with the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce to provide free face coverings to community nonprofit groups and residents that are in need of face coverings to be in compliance with the pending Public Health Order to be issued by the San Benito County Health Officer. There will be a drive-thru distribution event in Winn Alley from Fifth Street (next door to the Office of Education) on Saturday, April 25 from 12-4 p.m. Social distancing and contactless delivery will be practiced for this event, according to a recent release.

-At an April 25 press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom talked about debt deferment for student loans. Twenty-one of the 24 student loan providers in the state are giving a 90-day forbearance on loans, and some are also offering new payment arrangements.

Newsom added that he has signed an executive order forbidding debt collectors from garnishing the CARES Act stimulus checks. The order is retroactive. Caveats to it are for those who owe child or spousal support.

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.