April 28 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on April 28 there are 50 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, five of which are active, 43 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

Supervisors discuss COVID-19 tests and shelter order status—State allocates more testing to SBC; Hernandez wants public health officer fired.

San Benito High School students react to a virtual graduation—Students hope an in-person ceremony can take place after the shelter-in-place order is lifted.

Spring Grove teacher spreads kindness to essential workers—Julie Neff delivers food to those on the local frontlines of the pandemic.

San Juan Bautista distributes mask as order goes into effect—April 29 drive-thru for those in need taking place at community center.

Schools

Given the learning loss that has occurred due to disruption and closing of schools related to COVID-19, the state government is looking into opening the 2020-2021 school year earlier than usual, possibly as early as July if it is safe to do so.

Agriculture, Ranching, Animal Husbandry

-Due to shelter-in-place orders, the UC Master Gardeners of Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties have opened an online nursery for their 2020 Spring Pop-Up Plant Sale. The online store is open and taking orders until Friday, May 8. Spring and summer vegetables are available for sale, including tomatoes, peppers, fennel, and artichoke. California native plants are also available.

-From the Farm Employers Labor Service:

“The Division of Labor Standards Enforcement, Dept. of Industrial Relation has published required workplace postings describing Paid Sick Leave for employees of large employers instituted by an Executive Order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom on April 16. Gov. Newsom’s order requires large (more than 500 employees) agricultural employers and other employers in food-related businesses from agriculture to grocery retailing to provide two weeks of paid sick leave similar to paid sick leave employees of fewer than 500 employers were mandated to provide by the federal Families First Coronavirus Response.

“The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has published guidance helping employers to distinguish between respirators, face masks, and cloth face coverings, which has been a topic of some confusion in recent weeks as the CDC began to suggest to use of face masks or face coverings and a number of California counties have mandated use of face masks for face coverings in their respective counties.

“For more on this and other COVID-19 resources go to Farm Employers Labor Service.”

Government

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

-San Benito County has been chosen by the state for priority COVID-19 no-fee testing that could start as early as May 4.

-At an April 28 press conference, Gov.Gavin Newsom announced details on how California plans to modify the stay-at-home order in the future. Based on science, health and data, these modifications will happen in four stages:

