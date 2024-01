Information provided by Hollister Police Department. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The Hollister Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred late morning on Jan. 4, 2024 at 7-11 on San Benito St.

The suspect is described as a thin Hispanic male in his 20s, wearing a black North Face hooded jacket and red mask. The suspect brandished a handgun during the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 831-636-4331