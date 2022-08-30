Aromas Day returns with fun and treasures

Residents and local businesses share their goods with the public.

Vendors and attendees flooded the street for Aromas Day. Photo by Eden De Alba.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba

The streets of Aromas were packed with visitors on Aug. 28 in honor of Aromas Day. Residents, local artists and businesses all showed off their treasures at this fun-filled gathering.

Organizations including the Monterey County Fire Safe Council, Terra Cultura, Childhood Autism Program and Aromas Community Park came together for this event.

“We love it. Aromas Day is an event we’ve been waiting for all year,” said local beekeeper Gerald Smith, who is in his third year of selling honey at Aromas Day.

“It’s always great to see the people we know and the community come together,” he said.

Because of COVID-19, the celebration took a two-year hiatus, but the 2022 event gave new and returning vendors a chance to sell again. “It’s fun to see all the people and all the different things they buy,” vendor Leslie Arutunian said. Arutunian has attended Aromas Day for six years, but this was her first time there as a vendor selling used items such as board games.

“There’s lots of local people and businesses participating here,” Royal Oaks resident and first-time visitor Kyle Garrone said. “I like seeing the community come together and all the houses opening up to share their goods.”

Garrone purchased a toy truck for his son.

Aromas Day featured food and entertainment including bounce houses, local bands and a car show. For children, the kids’ zone offered rock painting, a magician and a petting zoo.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.

Help us bring on more interns! As a local nonprofit news organization, BenitoLink needs community support to continue developing important local programs like our youth and Latinx intern training program. You can keep it going strong by going to our BenitoLink donation page.