Over 70 students in the Aromas-San Juan School District are enjoying 30 days of summer activities through July 28, thanks to funding from the state of California’s Expanded Learning Opportunities Program and a teaching partnership with Youth Alliance.

“We want students to have an opportunity to have fun over the summer and to give them a safe place to be,” said program coordinator Alia Rodriguez. “Rather than just stay home, they can have a place where they can be with their peers, learn different things, and just overall have a good summer.”

Over a nine-hour day, which includes breakfast and lunch, upcoming K-8 students at San Juan Elementary and grade 9-12 students at Anzar High School are offered a rotating schedule of music, dance, photography, weaving and woodworking classes.

Making a solar oven. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Special activities include trips to a local horse ranch, building ukuleles and solar ovens, and creating a summer garden at Credo Studios. Older students can also participate in sports camps for basketball, soccer and volleyball.

“It differs from the normal school day,” said Curriculum and Instruction Director Jivan Dhaliwal. “The rotations give students a chance to work with different teachers and different community artistic partners so the kids can explore some of the things they’re passionate about.”

Dhaliwal said she is very pleased with the response from participants so far.

“The students are always super excited,” she said. “I’ve seen more smiles than I’ve seen in a really long time. We are getting positive feedback from the students at all grade levels.”

According to 11-year-old Camila Topete, the afternoon spent at Arabian Horse Play in Aromas was the best day of her life so far. She said her group learned about the breeds of horses and equipment used on the ranch and various styles of riding.

“The best part was going on a carriage ride,” she said. “We also got to groom a horse, and they taught us how they run. We learned that horses are a lot like humans, and you can connect with them.”

Fibery Fun. Photo by Robert Eliason.

In addition to Youth Alliance, other teachers and organizations have been brought in to offer instruction, including a Fibery Fun weaving class at San Juan Elementary and the Weston Collective’s youth photography program.

Michelle Fuentes, 11, who signed up for photography, had previously only shot photos on a cell phone and is now honing her skills on one of the program’s Canon digital SLR cameras.

Michele Fuentes and Jivan Dhaliwal. Photo by Robert Eliason.

“I like taking pictures of animals,” she said. “This camera is much bigger and more complicated. It was weird at first, but it has been easy to learn how to use it. The teachers are good at explaining things.”

Faith Busby. Photo by Robert Eliason.

In addition to the sports camps, which are exclusive to Anzar, the high school hosts a woodworking shop under the direction of David Founds from Seaside High School. The students began by making their own toolboxes and then moved to more complex projects. Faith Busby, 16, completed both a laminated cutting board and a charcuterie board.

“I thought the class would let me make a lot of cool stuff,” she said. “It is a very good hobby, and it is really relaxing and creative.”

Although the summer program ends on July 28, Dhaliwal says that new students are welcome, and she hopes to not only bring the program back next year but to incorporate some of its elements into the regular school year.

“In our surveys, the students have talked about wanting more sports and arts programs,” she said. “We want to keep collaborating with the Youth Alliance and the other organizations, and we’re hoping to expand our connection to local artists as well. There is a real value there that we want to carry on into the school year.”

