Aromas-San Juan Unified School District seeks Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee members

Committee to provide oversight for the school district's Measure M Facilities Bond program.

Information provided by Aromas-San Juan Unified School District.

The Board of Trustees of the Aromas-San Juan Unified School District is seeking qualified, interested individuals to serve on a committee of community leaders which will act as the independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee (“CBOC”) for the oversight of the District’s Measure M Facilities Bond program.

All positions are currently available for appointments. Applications, bylaws and additional information can be located on the District website at www.asjusd.k12.ca.us or at the District Office. Completed applications must be received in the Superintendent’s Office located at 2300 San Juan Highway, San Juan Bautista, California 95045 no later than 12 p.m. on Friday, July 31, or they can be submitted via email to Janet Watson at jwatson@asjusd.k12.ca.us. For additional information and questions, please contact the Superintendent’s Office at (831) 623-4500 ext. 1215.