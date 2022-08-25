Aromas-San Juan Unified Schools superintendent resigns

The search for Michele Huntoon’s replacement is underway.

Michele Huntoon and Phil Esparza (center) cutting the ribbon celebrating the San Juan Bautista Rotary Club and the Aromas-San Juan Community Schools Foundation qualifying for a $200,000 matching federal grant. Photo courtesy of Phil Esparza.

The Aromas-San Juan Unified School District Board of Trustees met in a closed session on Aug. 23 to accept the resignation of Michele Huntoon, superintendent of the district and interview two applicants for the position she has vacated.

Huntoon’s departure was first announced in a joint statement issued by her and the trustees on Aug. 21, which said, in part, that “Dr. Huntoon has accepted a position with a district in the Bay Area and will be starting her new position on Monday, Aug. 22.” Huntoon had less than two years remaining in her contract.

According to the statement, Huntoon has agreed to “provide the district with a smooth transition to new leadership” and will assist with the transition. While the search for Huntoon’s replacement goes forward, the Anzar High School Principal Angela Crawley will serve as acting superintendent.

Huntoon did not immediately respond to BenitoLink’s request for comment.

The trustees declined to give the names or backgrounds of the two applicants interviewed at the meeting, nor did they say whether other applicants were under consideration.

Huntoon was hired by the district in 2016 as an interim business manager and was elevated to interim superintendent when the previous superintendent Ruben Zepeda left the district. She came under fire earlier this year when the Aromas-San Juan Teachers Association announced an overwhelming vote of no confidence in her leadership at the March 9 trustee meeting.

