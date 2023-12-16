Information provided by San Benito County Sheriff’s Department. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

In an ongoing investigation pursuant to the murder or Adolfo “Junior” Davila, Jr, San Benito County Sheriff’s Department conducted an operation in Modesto, California on Dec. 14, 2023 which resulted in an arrest and recovery of a firearm.

In cooperation with San Benito County Probation Department, the Ceres Police Department, Modesto Police Department and the Modesto Police Crime Reduction Team (CRT) our Criminal Apprehension, Suppression, Prevention and Response Team (CASPR) went to an address in the city of Modesto and served a high-risk search warrant.

The location of the warrant service was the 100 block of Orangeburg Ave. A result of this warrant was the seizure of a firearm, multiple items of evidence, and the arrest of Rebecca Nunez for the alleged, accessory to murder and murder of Davila.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Alfredo “Fro” Arredondo who has a warrant for his arrest for alleged murder of Davila.

