Arts Council accepting applications for grant program

Deadline to submit an application is June 17 at 5 p.m.

The San Benito County Arts Council said it invites local artists, art groups, art and cultural organizations to apply to their 2022 Arts Express Grant Program for general operations and project-based funding for art programs, projects and activities that will take place in San Benito County between August 1, 2022- June 30, 2023. Grant application guidelines can be downloaded here.

All applications must be submitted online via the application links found at www.sanbenitoarts.org/arts-express-grants/ by June 17 at 5 p.m.

“The goal of the San Benito County Arts Council’s Arts Express Grant Program is to promote artistic and cultural engagement, accessibility, equity and diversity San Benito County,” the release said. “Arts Express provides funding support to local artists, art groups and art and cultural organizations through general operations and project-based grants.

In November 2021, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced American Rescue Plan (ARP) grants totaling $20.2 million to 66 arts agencies for subgranting to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic, the release said. It added that local arts agencies will use this funding to distribute grants in their communities to eligible recipients to save jobs and to fund operations and facilities, health and safety supplies, and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation.

The San Benito County Arts Council said it was one of 66 arts agencies nationwide and one of seven in California to be awarded NEA funds to subgrant locally. It added that this funding will be used to allocate grants up to $10,000 to support local arts organizations, to rebuild creative communities, to hire, retain, and increase compensation to artists and staff, and to cover basic facility rent and operating costs, with priority given to organizations led by and serving communities of color. NEA subgranting funds will also be allocated to individual artists for project-based support with grants up to $2,500.

“An additional source of regranting funds will be used to support all other arts-based projects in San Benito County, including projects undertaken by cultural groups, arts-based businesses and other nonprofits,” the release said.

The Arts Council said applicants in these categories must fully describe their arts-based project and funds may not be used for general operations. It also said applicants may apply for up to $2,500.

Finally, an additional category of Teacher Grants, with requests up to $500, may be used for class field trips to museums, performances and other cultural venues, for art supplies, curriculum, guest artists and other allowable expenditures.