Arts Council accepting artist submissions for two ART in TRANSIT projects

Deadline to submit art is June 9.

Information provided by the San Benito County Arts Council

The San Benito County Arts Council announced that it seeks artists to create poster designs for 2 countywide, collaborative outreach campaigns, focusing on vaccine education and water conservation, as part of their ART in TRANSIT Project.

According to the release, the goal of the Vaccine Poster Project is to build trust in the safety and efficacy of the COVID vaccine, to combat vaccine misinformation and to sustain momentum in the county’s efforts to vaccinate a substantial portion of the population against COVID-19. The Water Awareness & Conservation Poster Project will focus on key messages and themes to promote water awareness, build water resilience and encourage personal and collective water conservation. Selected artist-designed posters will be displayed in county bus shelters, buses and other public buildings, storefronts and high-visibility areas.

Interested artists may view the full RFP at www.sanbenitoarts.org for project guildeines and submission criteria. Deadline for artist submission is 5 p.m. on June 9.

The ART in TRANSIT Project is a collaboration between the San Benito County Arts Council, Community Foundation for San Benito County, County of San Benito, Council of San Benito Governments and the Water Resources Association San Benito County.

For questions or more information please feel free to contact the Arts Council at [email protected] or call at 636-2787 or visit www.sanbenitoarts.org.