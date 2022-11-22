Arts Council announces an Art of Eating: Winter Pick-Up Dinner for the Arts

The family-style meal will be prepared by local chef Becky Herbert of the Farmhouse Café.

Hollister artists, Kathleen Sheridan and Kent Child, enjoying their 2020 Pick-Up Dinner for the Arts. Photo courtesy of San Benito County Arts Council.

Information provided by the San Benito County Arts Council

The San Benito County Arts Council announced its 3rd annual Winter Pick-Up Dinner for the Arts is scheduled for Dec. 2. The release said this farm-to-your table experience will consist of a family style, pick-up dinner prepared by local chef Becky Herbert of Farmhouse Café.

The Arts Council said the winter themed dinner features locally-sourced, organic food and produce and will be available for pick-up at The Art Depot, 35 Fifth Street, Suite D, located in the historic train depot in downtown Hollister from 5-7:30 p.m.

Dinner tickets are limited and are $50/dinner for two or $100/ dinner for four. A vegan option is available.

Ticket sales are now open and close Nov. 27. Tickets must be purchased prior to the event. The release advised people to visit the Arts Council’s Eventbrite page to see the full menu and to purchase tickets.

“The Winter Pick-Up Dinner is part of the Arts Council’s end of year Art of Giving campaign to raise funds in support of their local Arts in Education Programs,” the release said. “Other Art of Giving events include the Small Works Exhibition & Art Giveaway Fundraiser, also at the Art Depot on Dec. 2nd, and #GivingTuesday, Nov. 29.”

The release said all proceeds from these events support Arts in Education Programs serving San Benito County students grades TK-8.

Please email [email protected] or visit www.sanbenitoarts.org for more information.