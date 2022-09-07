Arts Council announces artists selected for two public art projects

California based, international artists have been selected to install two public art projects in San Benito County as part of the Clean California.

Information provided by the San Benito County Arts Council

The San Benito County Arts Council, a local arts agency based in Hollister announced it selected three artists through a competitive, statewide call-for-artists to create and install new public artworks for two Clean California Projects in San Benito County. It said the selection process included input from local artists, community members and representatives from California Department of Transportation.

The release said the Washington St. Underpass Mural Project was awarded to the artist team Yanoe x Zoueh, comprised of artists Ryan Sarfati and Eric Skotnes. Yanoe x Zoueh are an interdisciplinary collaborative team from Los Angeles, experienced in painting and navigating between graffiti, traditional portraiture, representational imagery, sculptural and vivacious abstraction. They have created site specific installations and murals throughout the world and currently have the world record for largest Augmented Reality mural with 15,000 sq. ft. of painted space transformed into a 360 degree ethereal world.

It added Yanoe x Zoueh were chosen out of 48 artist submissions for their proposal, “The Fabric of Life,” which incorporates a large-scale painted mural, representing local stories and histories, along the walls of the underpass, as well as 3-dimensional site-specific sculptural elements, which will be fabricated by project partners, UAP Company. They visited San Juan Bautista in August 2022 to have one-on-one conversations with diverse community leaders and representatives to gather stories, impressions and background on the community of San Juan Bautista. These stories, gathered over a 3-4 day visit, will inform the specific imagery that will be reflected in the mural, which will be painted and unveiled in Spring 2023 as part of a broader highway beautification effort.

“We feel honored to have been chosen to create a compelling piece of art for the city of San Juan Bautista. With this being the first Clean California project, our goal is to set the bar high,” said Safarti. “We are excited to play a role in creating a final artwork the entire community of San Juan Bautista can be proud of. The inspiration of the artwork will derive directly from the city’s rich history, and meeting with locals to better understand the city will be an invaluable resource when telling the story of its residents.”

The release said the second public art project, the Highway 25 Sculpture Project, which will be installed at the intersection of Meridian St. and Highway 25 in Hollister, was awarded to artist James Peterson of Art Contraptions based in Southern California. Peterson was selected through a competitive RFQ process that received over 33 artist submissions. Peterson’s work merges sculpture, engineering, mechanics, geometry, modularity and a love of materials in order to spark interactivity and responsiveness between the object and the viewer. Most recently he has been exploring the field of sustainability and energy efficiency, creating works that give maximum benefit from the least input of energy resources.

It added that during the panel review process, Peterson presented 3 different concepts, all of which incorporated the favored themes and ideas that emerged from a community public art survey of over 200 Hollister residents who expressed the wish to see local assets, such as the Pinnacles National Park, diverse cultures, as well as native plants and wildlife, reflected in the artwork. Peterson, in collaboration with project partners Ruckus Roots, will be doing additional community outreach and engagement in August and September 2022 to gather input on the final sculpture project, which will be installed in Spring 2023.

The Clean California Program, launched by Gov. Gavin Newsom as part of his California Comeback Plan, has invested $1.1 billion for state and local governments to clean up trash and debris statewide, beautify community gateways and public areas along highways, streets and roads, and to provide good jobs to thousands of Californians. Unique to this legislation is the incorporation of artists in the statewide beautification effort.

“I really hope the results from these projects are not just a one and done and that what started as a pilot project will become a regular Caltrans program” states Corby Kilmer, District 5 Senior Landscape Architect with Caltrans. “We can already see the benefits for the local economy, tourism and employment for artists. I hope we get to do this again.”

San Benito County Arts Council Executive Director Jennifer Laine, the local organization that was contracted by Caltrans to provide public art management and coordinate the artist selection process, said, “This is such a unique opportunity for our community. We’ve never had this type of public art funding in San Benito County and it will really help put us on the map with our growing public art collection.”

Laine, who is also a board member with Californians for the Arts, a statewide arts advocacy organization, acknowledges the importance of state arts funding for historically under-resourced communities like San Benito County, stating “The steadfast advocacy efforts by artists and art supporters throughout California have been heard in Sacramento. We need greater public funding for the arts to help uplift our sector which has been devastated by the pandemic, as well as to do the things that art and culture do so uniquely well, such as improve quality of life, create equitable and livable communities and increase the health and well-being of all residents.”

For more information about the Clean California Program, please visit www.cleancalifornia.dot.ca.gov

For more information about public art projects in San Benito County, please contact the Executive Director of the San Benito County Arts Council, Jennifer Laine, at 831.636.2787 or at [email protected]