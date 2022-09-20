Arts Council announces the 2022 Open Studios Art Tour

The event will feature work from 27 local artists and artisans.

Information provided by the San Benito County Arts Council

The San Benito County Arts Council announced it will have its annual Open Studios Art Tour Sept. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The news release said the family event will feature 27 local artists and artisans and showcases works in painting, pottery & ceramics, jewelry, glassworks and more.

“Open Studios is a great way for locals and visitors to meet the artists, learn more about the processes of art-making, view and purchase original works of art, and enjoy a scenic drive throughout San Benito County,” the release said.

A map of the artists’ studios & the artist directory can be downloaded online. Maps are also be available at The Art Depot, 35 5th St., Suite D in downtown Hollister, the Hollister Downtown Association office, and at the San Juan Bakery. Please call 831.636.2787 or email [email protected] for more information.

List of the 2022 participating artists: Wilbur Hurley, SanDee Adams, Kati D’Amore, Kelly Anderson, Alexan Cerna, Jennifer Power, Trudi Burney, Kathleen Sheridan, Kent Child, Laurie Tholen, Andrea McCann, Donna Lopez, Rhoda Bloom, Sally Diggory, Christine West, Carol Diggory Shields, Goretti Carvalho, Maureen Serafini, Karen Percival, Christina Baal, Allison Barnes, Susan Worley, Gayle Sleznick, Jane Rekedal, Jan Wynne, Jennifer Colby, Nancy Walters

The Arts Council said Open Studios is made possible by the California Arts Council, Aromas Hills Artisans, Sally Street Studios, Jane Rekedal Pottery, Gayle Sleznick, and Luna Gallery and Eco Art Studio.