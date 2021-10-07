Arts Council announces the 6th annual San Benito County Cardboard Challenge

Local organizations are encouraging residents of San Benito County to make cardboard creations to celebrate the power of creative play.

Information provided by the San Benito County Arts Council

The community is invited to participate in this year’s San Benito County Cardboard Challenge by creating something amazing out of cardboard and imagination. This free program is coordinated by the San Benito County Arts Council as part of their Steam Initiative in partnership with the YMCA of San Benito County, Youth Alliance, and the San Benito County Office of Education. Together, they’re encouraging residents of San Benito County to make cardboard creations to celebrate the power of creative play.

To participate in the San Benito County Cardboard challenge, community members are encouraged to create anything they can imagine out of cardboard! The only rule is that the cardboard should still be recyclable after it’s been transformed. Pencils, paper, markers, and small amounts of glue are ideal. Past projects have included an entire city, wearable butterfly wings, a cardboard coffee shop, and even a taco truck.

During the week of October 18th-22nd, event partners will be highlighting celebrations happening county-wide. The Arts Council encourages community members to show their creativity by sharing a photo of their cardboard creation via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using #sanbenitoarts. Entries can also be directly uploaded to the Cardboard Challenge Submission Folder or emailed to [email protected]. Shared images will be reposted on the San Benito County Arts Council’s social media channels.

*Prizes will be awarded for the most inventive class design, the most daring individual design, and the most creative community design.

More about the Global Cardboard Challenge

The Imagination Foundation, invites the world to participate each year, now 11 years running, in their Annual Global Cardboard Challenge. Inspired by the short film, “Caine’s Arcade,” the Global Cardboard Challenge is a worldwide celebration of child creativity and the role communities can play in fostering it. Every October, kids are challenged to create and build out of cardboard, recycled materials, and imagination.

Since its launch, the Imagination Foundation’s Cardboard Challenge has engaged 1,933,105 participants in 80 countries and was named a Champion in LEGO Foundation’s ‘Re-imagine Learning’ Challenge.

For more on the Arts Council’s Arts in Education Programs, visit www.sanbenitoarts.org. For more information on the San Benito County Cardboard Challenge, contact Amanda Chiado at [email protected].