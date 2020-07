Arts Council announces virtual Summer Art Camps

Three-day camp provides opportunity for students to try different styles, mediums and techniques.

This article was contributed by the San Benito County Arts Council.

The San Benito County Arts Council is now enrolling students in virtual Summer Art Camp. Art camps are a great way for students to try different artistic styles, mediums and techniques in a condensed 3-day, online workshop format. Registration for each 3-day camp is $30 unless otherwise noted. For online registration or to view the full class schedule and descriptions, please visit www.sanbenitoarts.eventbrite.com. Scholarships are available for qualifying students.

Summer Art Camps include:

Color, Color, Color (ages 5-7), June 30-July 2

Drawing Fundamentals (ages 8-12), June 30-July 2

Art & Social Justice FREE (ages 13-18), June 30-July 2

Animal Exploration (ages 5-7), July 7-9

Caricatures & Cartooning (ages 8-12), July 7-9

Comics (ages 13-18), July 7-9

Self Portraits (ages 5-7), July 14-16

Art with a Message (ages 8-12), July 14-16

Drawing Cars (ages 13-18), July 14-16

Creating with Clay (ages 8-12), July 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 & 23

Nature Art (ages 5-7), July 21-23

Expressive Drawing (ages 8-12), July 21-23

Art Journaling (ages 13-18), July 21-23

Space Exploration (ages 5-7), July 28-30

Paper Faces & Characters (ages 8-12), July 28-30

Painting Scenes (ages 13-18), July 28-30

Registration for Summer Art Camp can be made at www.sanbenitoarts.eventbrite.com. For other questions, please contact the Arts Council at info@sanbenitoarts.org or 831.636.2787. To apply for an Art Camp scholarship email heidi@sanbenitoarts.org.