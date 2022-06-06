Arts Council opens enrollment for Summer Art Camps

Different mediums are offered in the different three-day camps.

Information from the San Benito County Arts Council

The San Benito County Arts Council announced it is now enrolling students in Summer Art Camps.

“Summer Art Camp is a great way for students to try different artistic styles, mediums and techniques in a condensed 3-day workshop format,” the Arts Council said.

Art Camps take place at The Art Depot, 35 Fifth Street, Suite D, located in the historic train depot in downtown Hollister. The cost is $60 per student per camp with a $10 sibling discount. All materials are provided.

Camps will run consecutive Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays with a new session of camp beginning each Tuesday. Ages 5-7 attend from 10-11:30 a.m., ages 8-10 attend 12-1:30 p.m., and ages 11-14 attend 2:30-4 p.m.

The themes are as follows:

Week 1- Paint Party Camp, June 28-30

Week 2- Creating with Clay Camp, July 5-7

Week 3- Exploring Watercolor, July 12-14

Week 4- Making Mosaic, July 19-21

Week 5- Portrait Camp, July 26-28

The Arts Council also said it will be offering single session Paint Parties for ages 8-13, every Monday and Friday, 1-3 p.m., beginning on July 8.

Enrollment is limited. For online registration or to view the full class schedule and descriptions, please visit the Arts Council’s Eventbrite page. Single camp scholarships are available for qualifying San Benito County students. Scholarship applications can be filled out online. Please email [email protected] or call 831.636.2787 for other Summer Art Camp information.

For more information about Summer Art Camp, please contact the Arts Council at 831.636.2787 or [email protected]