Arts Council seeking artists for San Juan Bautista mural project

Information provided by the San Benito County Arts Council

The San Benito County Arts Council announced it is seeking California-based artists or artist teams to submit their qualifications to create and install a large-scale mural, and other artistic elements, at the Washington Street Underpass in San Juan Bautista. This project is part of a State Highway Beautification Project, sponsored by the California Department of Transportation and the Clean California Program.

Artists will be tasked with creating and installing a mural on the exterior façade and interior vertical walls of the underpass, as well as additional 2D or 3D site-specific elements which are integrated with the theme and style of the mural. The 2D or 3D site-specific art elements will be incorporated into concrete slope paving areas, which will be installed beneath the underpass. The total public art budget for this project is $160,000 and is funded through Clean California.

The release said Gov. Gavin Newsom launched Clean California as part of his California Comeback Plan, which invests $1.1 billion for state and local governments to clean trash and debris statewide, beautify community gateways and public areas along highways, streets and roads, and to provide good jobs to thousands of Californians.

A Clean California Beautification Project at the Highway 156 and Washington Street underpass in the City of San Juan Bautista, “The City of History,” is currently underway and is seeking artists for the installation of new public art. Washington Street is a low-volume vehicle corridor, and a pedestrian and bicycle route which links downtown San Juan Bautista with adjacent neighborhoods and a future planned community park, the release said.

All applications must be submitted online by April 29 here.

To download the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) and submission guidelines and to learn more about this project, please also visit the Arts Council’s Public Art page.