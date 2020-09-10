Arts Council takes annual Open Studios Tour online

Community invited to explore the 2020 Virtual Open Studios Tour and Arts Marketplace from Sept. 12-26.

This article was contributed by the San Benito Arts Council.

For over the last decade, the San Benito County Arts Council has hosted the annual Open Studios Art Tour, which is a self-guided tour of artists’ studios throughout San Benito County. This year, due to restrictions related to COVID-19, they’re presenting a virtual tour and online arts marketplace to showcase the work of over 30 local artists and artisans with artworks in painting, photography, pottery and ceramics, glassworks, jewelry, and more. The Arts Council encourages the community to participate in Open Studios, on Sept. 12-26, in a few different ways.

Follow the San Benito County Arts Council on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter as they take the audience on a virtual tour. This will include daily postings of artist highlights, featured artworks, and short clips of studio tours and art-making demonstrations.

Visit the Open Studios Arts Marketplace to meet the artists and view and purchase original works of art.

Join the 2020 artists on Zoom on Friday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. for an Open Studios Happy Hour Celebration. This event is an opportunity to “see” the Open Studios artists for a live artwork “show & tell.” Pour a favorite drink, preview the work, and celebrate this year’s group of talented artists. Register for this free Happy Hour event here.

2020 Open Studios artists include: Aaron Graves, Alexan Cerna, Allison Barnes, Andrea McCann, Brande Barrett, Christine West, Cindy Blanton, Cindy Couling, Claudia Harden, Dar Brenneise, David Gutierrez, Goretti Carvalho, Gayle Sleznick, Linda Jan Wynne, Jane Rekedal, Jennifer Power, Julianna O’Hara, Kathleen Sheridan, Kati D’Amore, Kelly Anderson, Kent Child, Laurie Tholen, Marie Cloughesy, Maureen Serafini, Michaela Graves, Rhoda Bloom, Sally Diggory, SanDee Adams, Sophie Lastra, Susan Shirley, Susan Worley, Sylas Jumper, Trudi Burney, Victoria Murray.

Open Studios is made possible by the California Arts Council, Aromas Hills Artisans, Sally Street Studios, Jane Rekedal Pottery, and Gayle Sleznick.

For more information on Open Studios visit www.sanbenitoarts.org or email heidi@sanbenitoarts.org.