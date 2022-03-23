Arts Council to host new exhibition

'It’s Been a While' will be up at The Art Depot from March 25 to May 5.

The San Benito County Arts Council announced it is holding an opening reception in celebration of “It’s Been a While”, an exhibition of visual artwork created by Arts Council artist members and other local and regional artists. The opening reception will take place March 25 from 6-8 p.m. at The Art Depot, 35 Fifth Street in the historic Train Depot in downtown Hollister.

The exhibition will also be open to the public during special viewing hours on Fridays in April, 4-6 p.m., and April 2 and April 30 from 1 p.m to 3 p.m.

The release said “It’s Been a While” is a love letter to local artist community.

“It has been 2 years since we have been able to see each other, gather in community spaces, and share in the exploration and enjoyment of art,” the release said. “This exhibition is a celebration of the artwork that has been created by our local artist community within the last 2 years.”

To make other arrangements for viewing, please email [email protected].

Participating artists include: Stacy Koontz, Julian Torres, Enrique Luna, Xavier Clerc, Kent Child, Marie Reed, Allison Barnes, Dan Campos, Kathy Ohannesian, Rebecca Pearson, Jan Wynne, Meegan Painter, Carol Diggory Shields, Glynis Crabb, Judith Ogus, Christine Breen, Danea Parra, Sylas Jumper, Jane Rekedal, Wilbur Hurley, Oscar Lopez, Christina Baal, Constance Gianotti, Donna Lopez, Georgesse Gomez, Kathleen Sheridan, Louise Roy, Jasmin Escobar, Maureen Serafini, Karen Percival, Nancy Walters, Nicole Maican, Sally Diggory, Kati D‘Amore, SanDee Adams, Phillip Orabuena, Dar Brenneise