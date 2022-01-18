Arts Council to receive $150,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

The Arts Council plans to release the first round of grant applications in early 2022.

Information provided by the San Benito County Arts Council

The San Benito County Arts Council said it is receiving $150,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and that it will use this funding to distribute grants within the community to eligible recipients to save jobs and to fund operations and facilities, health and safety supplies, and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation. In total, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) will award grants totaling $20.2 million to 66 local arts agencies nationwide for subgranting.

“The NEA’s significant investment in local arts agencies, including the San Benito County Arts Council is a key element in helping the arts and culture sector recover and reopen, while ensuring that that American Rescue Plan funding is distributed equitably,” said Ann Eilers, NEA’s acting chair. “These grants recognize the vital role of local arts agencies and will allow them to help rebuild local economies and contribute to the well-being of our communities.”

“This is wonderful news for our local arts community,” said San Benito County Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki. “Just like other types of groups and businesses, arts organizations and artists in San Benito County have faced serious financial challenges during the pandemic. There is tremendous need for this funding, as arts play an integral role in our local culture and economy. I’m very thankful for the San Benito County Arts Council’s efforts on this grant, and appreciate the organization’s continued leadership when it comes to supporting local artists and arts programs.”

The San Benito County Arts Council is currently working on developing guidelines and processes for regranting NEA funds to local artists and arts organizations. The Arts Council plans to release the first round of grant applications in early 2022, followed by a second round of funding in early 2023.

Arts Council Board President, Pamela Brown, states, “Being able to assist and encourage our arts community in offering the artistic and cultural programs that directly benefit our residents is at the heart of the San Benito Arts Council’s mission. The NEA’s grant will help to exponentially expand SBAC’s ability to grant funds to local individual artists and creative organizations in furtherance of that goal.”

This is the second of three installments of the NEA’s American Rescue Plan funding. Last April, the NEA announced that 40% of its $135 million in ARP funding would be allocated to 62 state, jurisdictional, and regional arts organizations for regranting through their respective programs. The third installment of APR funding to arts organizations to support their own operations will be announced in early 2022.

“As the pandemic continues to take a toll on many local businesses and organizations, it’s good to know that the relief funding from the American Rescue Plan is still having its intended effect on organizations like the San Benito County Arts Council,” said Congressman Jimmy Panetta. “The ARP funding supplied by Congress for the Arts Council will help save jobs, protect students, and bolster attendance for local art programs across San Benito County. It is a prime example of how Congress and the federal government can help our communities by providing the necessary funding for programs that preserve our art, culture, and economy.”

For more information about the San Benito County Arts Council’s upcoming regranting program, please contact Executive Director, Jennifer Laine at [email protected] or at 831.636.2787.

For more information on the NEA’s American Rescue Plan grants, including the full list of local arts agencies funded in this announcement, visit www.arts.gov/COVID-19/the-american-rescue-plan.