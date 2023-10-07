Ashlyn Canez added to her long list of promotions as she was sworn in by San Benito County Superior Court Judge Omar Rodriguez Sept. 29 as the new Chief Probation Officer.

According to a county announcement on social media, Canez has been with the probation department since 2012 as a probation aide, deputy probation officer, deputy probation officer II, senior deputy probation officer, supervisor deputy probation officer, probation officer and assistant chief probation officer.

In his speech introducing Canez in a San Benito County Superior Court room, Rodriguez said she embodies the values of the department— employees constitute the most valuable resource, respect the rights and dignity of all individuals and provide services in a trauma informed, professional and respectful manner— and that she is suited for the position because she understands the needs of the county residents.

San Benito County Court Judge Omar Rodriguez and Ashlyn Canez. Photo by Noe Magaña.

“I have the utmost confidence she’ll be extremely competent as the new chief,” Rodriguez said.

Joseph Frontella, who served as the chief probation officer since 2019, said Canez was the first homegrown officer to hold this position for at least 38 years and that he was very happy she was chosen.

He told BenitoLink Canez is second to nobody in the department in her knowledge of the law, probation and how it affects the clients. Additionally, he said she knows how to effectively get people to change their lives and transmits that to her staff members who in turn apply it.

“What makes her competent is her passion for the job, her passion for people, her willingness to get the job done right,” Frontella said.

In her speech to about 50 people, Canez said she was overwhelmed by how many people showed up to the swearing in and thanked her family, friends and coworkers for everything she has learned and that she felt good about the future.

Ashlyn Canez taking photos after her swearing in ceremony. Photo by Noe Magaña.

“It’s a humbling experience to walk into a room that is full with that many people,” Canez told BenitoLink. “I worked really hard and I haven’t done it alone. I have a good team of people who have helped me along the way.”

She said she has worked with Frontella to institute positive changes and hopes to continue with that work such as the pre-trial monitoring program, special task force unit for intelligence gathering and having a deputy probation officer on the Hollister High School campus.

“The list can go on and on,” Canez said.

Frontella said his advice to Canez is to keep her head up.

“When things seem completely down, there is a better day around the corner and it’s never as bad as you think it is at the time,” Frontella said. “Keep moving forward, keep doing the best you can and at the end you’ll do the job you were intended to do.”

We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.