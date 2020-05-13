ASJUSD partners with Rotary SJB to provide internet access to students

Over 100 households in the district do not have internet access at home.

Information provided by the Aromas-San Juan Unified School District.

The Aromas-San Juan Unified School District (ASJUSD) recently partnered with the Rotary Club of San Juan Bautista to provide district students with internet access. According to a May 13 release, over 100 households in the district do not have access to the internet at home, making distance learning during the stay-at-home order particularly challenging.

The collaboration between ASJUSD and Rotary SJB was formed to research technology solutions that could provide immediate relief for equitable access for the students in the district, the release said. The partnership between the two groups included a fundraising effort spurred by Rotary members for the purchase of SmartBus technology, which will equip multiple school buses with mobile routers to provide internet access for up to 100-150 individuals within close proximity.

The Aromas-San Juan Unified School District has procured the technology and is currently in pilot testing, with the official launch of the technology expected on Thursday, May 14.