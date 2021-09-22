Assemblymember Rivas secures more funding for agricultural sustainability and farmworker housing

The $3.4 billion in the state budget also includes funding for wastewater infrastructure, teacher program, recycling infrastructure and fairgrounds operations.

Information provided by the office of Assemblymember Robert Rivas

The office of Assemblymember Robert Rivas released at statement on the budget package passed out of the California State Legislature. This latest budget action provides a total of $3.4 billion in the state budget for legislative priorities advanced by Asm. Rivas in his first year as Chair of the Assembly Agriculture Committee.

“This latest budget agreement reflects the shared commitment of the Legislature and Governor Newsom to ensuring that California roars back from this tough past year. As Chair of the Assembly Agriculture Committee, I am proud to support a budget containing record levels of funding for sustainable agricultural practices, climate resilience, and farmworker housing. Once again, California leads the nation in prioritizing its most vulnerable citizens and promising a just, sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“As the impacts of climate change accelerate, our solutions need to, as well. Climate change is already hitting agricultural regions hard, including in my district, often referred to as the ‘Salad Bowl of the World.’ The state’s $1.1 billion Sustainable Agriculture budget package and combined ~$5 billion Climate Resilience budget packages address many of my priorities in promoting sustainable practices, improving climate resilience, and protecting the agriculture industry’s future—including substantial funding first proposed in my bills AB 125 and 252.”

“As we invest in our climate and crops, we cannot forget the essential workers who feel the effects of climate change every day as they work outside—exposed to toxic smoke, extreme heat, and more—to keep food on our tables. Since taking office, I have focused on creating new, affordable housing for our farmworkers. This year, I am proud to have secured $130 million in funding for farmworker housing, which will help address the critical housing backlog for these essential workers.”

“I am proud to end this legislative session on a high note and am grateful to the Governor and my colleagues in the Legislature for continuing to invest our historic budget surplus in California’s future.”

According to the release, this year’s budget funds the following priorities championed by Asm. Rivas:

Sustainable Agriculture Package—$294 million (over two years)

$135 million for the Healthy Soils Program.

$80 million for livestock methane reduction.

$39 million for technical assistance and conservation management plans.

$20 million for the Healthy Refrigeration Grant Program.

$10 million for the transition to safer, sustainable pest management.

$10 million for technical assistance programs for underserved farmers.

Climate Resilience Packages—$903 million (over three years)

$363 million for the Funding Agricultural Replacement Measures for Emission Reductions (FARMER) Program.

$300 million for implementation of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA).

$100 million for the State Water Efficiency & Enhancement Program.

$50 million for the Multi-Benefit Land Repurposing Program.

$65 million for the Low-Income Weatherization Program.

An additional $25 million for the Healthy Soils Program.

Farmworker Housing—$130 million

$100 million for the Joe Serna, Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant (FWHG) Program.

$30 million for the Office of Migrant Services for farmworker housing upgrades.

Other Funding for Asm. Rivas’ Priorities—$2 billion

$1.385 billion for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure development for disadvantaged communities through the State Water Resources Control Board.

$150 million for healthier and more nutritious school meals and grants for kitchen infrastructure upgrades.

$200 million to expand the Golden State Teacher Grant program.

$130 million for waste diversion and recycling infrastructure to reduce food waste and increase compost production.

$150 million for deferred maintenance and operations for fairgrounds and community resilience centers.

$16.9 million for district projects, including the Salinas Hebbron Family Center, Watsonville Ramsay Park Regional Sports Complex, San Benito Riverview Regional Park, and Monterey County INSV/PW leafy green research.

The new budget legislation, including in particular SB 170 and SB 155, now await the Governor’s signature.

For more information on the 2021-2022 Budget, visit ebudget.ca.gov.