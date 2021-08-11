Assemblymember Robert Rivas’ statement on the passing of Alfred Diaz-Infante

Rivas calls Diaz-Infante one of 'Monterey County’s finest leaders ever.'

Assemblymember Robert Rivas released the following statement on the passing of Alfred Diaz-Infante, President and CEO of CHISPA, who died in a car crash on Aug. 9. He was 60 years old.

“Alfred Diaz-Infante embodied the California Dream and was without question one of Monterey County’s finest leaders ever. The son of farmworkers, Alfred spent his life working to improve the lives of others. His relentless pursuit of safe, decent, affordable housing transformed the lives of thousands of local families. We are all better off for having known him and learned from him. My heart goes out to the Diaz-Infante family and our entire community as we mourn Alfred’s loss. May we all work to live up to his legacy.”

According to its website, CHISPA (Community Housing Improvement Systems and Planning Association, Inc.) was incorporated in 1980 and is the largest private, nonprofit housing developer based in Monterey County. It owns the Sunrise Senior Housing and the Buena Vista Apartments in Hollister.