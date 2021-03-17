Association of California School Administrators recognizes SBC education workers

Seven local winners will be honored at a virtual event on May 7.

Information provided by San Benito County Office of Education.

Seven San Benito County education workers will be recognized by the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA). Winners will be honored virtually on May 7. The San Benito County Office of Education will also be awarded for service recognition.

ACSA Region 10 consists of four charters. Those charters include Monterey, Salinas, Santa Cruz, and San Benito. Each year, the charters from each area submits applications for a variety of categories. A committee reviews the applications and selects the top candidate.

Local winners include:

Superintendent of the Year—Krystal Lomanto (San Benito County Office of Education)

Special Education Administrator of the Year—William “Bill” Sachau, Jr. (San Benito County Office of Education)

Middle Grades Principal of the Year—Scott Wilbur (Hollister School District)

Personnel/Human Resources Administrator of the Year—Erika Sanchez (Hollister School District)

Superintendent/Principal of the Year—John Schilling (Southside Elementary School District)

Technology Administrator of the Year—John Frusetta (San Benito High School)

Dr. William D. Barr Award—Michele Huntoon (Aromas San Juan Unified School District)