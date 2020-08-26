Aug. 26 fire watch for San Benito County

The SCU Lightning Complex Fire has burned 365,772 acres and is 25% contained as of 2:37 p.m. SBC Sheriff's Office states 'great progress' made on southern and southeastern sides of fire.

Several regional fires surrounding San Benito County continue to burn as of Aug. 26. There are currently no evacuation orders or warnings for San Benito.

The fires include:

River Fire in Salinas—48,424 acres and 48% contained as of 3:03 p.m.

Carmel Fire in Monterey County—6,695 acres and 45% contained as of 1:08 p.m.

CZU Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz/San Mateo—80,137 acres and 19% contained as of 1:48 p.m.

SCU Lightning Complex in Santa Clara/Alameda/Contra Costa/San Joaquin/Stanislaus counties—365,772 acres and 25% contained as of 2:37 p.m.

More information is available at the Cal Fire Incidents web page.

The SCU Lightning Complex Fire—now the second largest fire in the state’s recorded history—is the closest to San Benito County, with an evacuation warning just north of the county line in Santa Clara County. Check the Cal Fire Evacuation Map to view the affected areas (yellow is an evac warning, red is an evac order).

Police and fire representatives—including those from the Hollister Fire Department and San Benito Sheriff’s Office—meet several times a day to look at the risk of the fire for neighboring communities. The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office provides updates on Facebook.

In a statement this morning, the San Benito Sheriff’s Office said the following about the SCU Lightning Complex:

“CAL FIRE and CAL FIRE Santa Clara Unit made great progress on the southern and southeastern sides of the fire last night. We continue to be in good shape in San Benito County/Hollister. We have some in our community that have property that traverses our county lines into the affected area. We are keeping them in our thoughts and are in communication with them. Rest assured the brave firefighters have done outstanding work to keep our community unaffected. We are so fortunate to have them.”

For information on how to prepare for a wildfire, visit Cal Fire’s Ready for Wildfire website.

