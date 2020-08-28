Aug. 28 fire watch for San Benito County

The SCU Lightning Complex Fire has burned 372,971 acres and is 35% contained as of 1:40 p.m.

Aug. 28 evacuation map. Green areas on map are being allowed re-entry.

Several regional fires surrounding San Benito County continue to burn as of Aug. 28. There are currently no evacuation orders or warnings for San Benito.

The fires include:

River Fire in Salinas—48,732 acres and 66% contained as of 7:39 a.m. Four confirmed personnel and civilian injuries reported. The fire has destroyed 30 structures and damaged an additional 13. Resources: There are 1,149 personnel assigned to this fire, three helicopters, 93 engines, 16 dozers and 19 water tenders.

Carmel Fire in Monterey County—6767 acres and 71% contained as of 7:40 a.m. The fire has destroyed 78 structures and damaged an additional seven. Resources: There are 354 personnel assigned to this fire, four helicopters, 42 engines, three dozers and six water tenders.

Hills Fire in Fresno County—2,121 acres and 100% containment as of 7:13 p.m. on 8/24 One fatality reported. Resources: There are 143 personnel assigned to this fire, four dozers and four water tenders.

CZU Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz/San Mateo—82,540 acres and 26% contained as of 7:38 a.m. One fatality reported. The fire has destroyed 799 structures and damaged an additional 63. Resources: There are 2,019 personnel assigned to this fire, 12 helicopters, 202 engines, 17 dozers and 32 water tenders.

SCU Lightning Complex in Santa Clara/Alameda/Contra Costa/San Joaquin/Stanislaus counties—372,971 acres and 35% contained as of 1:40 p.m. Three first responder injuries and two civilian injuries reported. The fire has destroyed 48 structures and damaged an additional nine. Resources: There are 1,935 personnel assigned to this fire, seven helicopters, 238 engines, 44 dozers and 41 water tenders. This fire is currently under investigation. This is the second largest fire in California’s recorded history. The controlled burn at Henry Coe State Park continues.



More information is available at the Cal Fire Incidents web page.

The SCU Lightning Complex Fire is the closest to San Benito County, with an evacuation warning just north of the county line in Santa Clara County. Check the Cal Fire Evacuation Map to view the affected areas (yellow is an evacuation warning, red is an evacuation order).

Police and fire representatives—including those from the Hollister Fire Department and San Benito Sheriff’s Office—meet several times a day to look at the risk of the fire for neighboring communities. The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office provides updates on Facebook.

For information on how to prepare for a wildfire, visit Cal Fire’s Ready for Wildfire website.

Air Quality

Air quality for Aug. 28 is listed as moderate (63) as of 3:30 p.m.

Air quality can change throughout the day and the most update information can be found here: http://air.mbard.org

Weather

Morning fog lifting to sunshine and highs in the 80s is forecast through Sunday followed by several days in the low 90s.

Road Closures

Many roads in and around fires are closed. Up to date Caltrans information can be found here:

Local Resources

San Benito County Sheriff Facebook (831) 636- 4080

Hollister Fire Department Facebook (831) 636-4325

San Benito County Office of Emergency Services Facebook (831) 696-4168

Hollister Police Department Facebook (831) 636-4330