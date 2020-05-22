B & R Farms launches Better Together Market

Local vendors take part in three-day event during Memorial Day weekend. B&R has gathered up a collection of unique, locally produced San Benito foods and gifts

Information provided by B & R Farms.

B&R Farms will be holding a three-day event for Memorial Day weekend at 5280 Fairview Road to kick off the Better Together Market, featuring products from the local community and Blossom Boutique vendors. Products are also available online.

The market will be open Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Monday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To keep visitors safe, only three customers at a time will be allowed into the outdoor antique garden, and two inside the B&R Farms store. Hand sanitizer will be supplied and masks will be available for purchase. Masks are required for entrance.

Participating vendors include: