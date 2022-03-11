Bach to Blues returns to in-person

The event will take place at the Gavilan College Theater in Gilroy on March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Information provided by Gavilan College

Gavilan College announced the Bach to Blues is returning to in-person at the Gavilan College Theater in Gilroy on March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Bach to Blues is a fundraising concert that showcases musically talented faculty and students and features, local and regional talent. The college said this year’s performers are Nate Pruitt and American jazz guitarist Rick Vandivier, along with flamenco dancing troop Koko de la Isla Flamenco. Tickets can be bought at the Gavilan College Bookstore, BookSmart in Morgan Hill and the Gavilan College site in Hollister. Space will be limited to 50% capacity.

“It’s a wonderful, family event. Everyone wants to come,” said Maria Amirkhanian, Music faculty and longtime organizer of the event. “It is a local tradition, which truly celebrates not only Gavilan talent, but our homegrown musicians. One of my fondest memories is when I performed on stage with my goddaughter, Ava.”

Attendees will be required to do the following for the event:

show proof of vaccination at the door

have a photo ID

wear a mask indoors

The school said the requirements are subject to change based on current public health guidelines

Tickets: VIP tickets $25; General Admission $15; Seniors / Students $10. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

All proceeds will benefit the Gavilan College music program. For more information, please contact Maria Amirkhanian at [email protected] or 408-848-4796.