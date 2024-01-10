This article was written by BenitoLink intern Camille Mattish. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Six months after recording the final out in the 2023 season, the members of the Hollister High School softball team received their championship rings Jan. 3.

The Baler girls softball team won the NorCal championship June 3, with a final score of 1-0, ranking them as No. 1 in the state and No. 3 in the nation. The team also won the Central Coast Section Championship game.

Coach Andrew Barragan said that toward the end of the season, he noticed the girls came together like a family, and once that happened, “it was like they weren’t going to lose anything else.”

Former starting pitcher Sophia Mariottini said, “My biggest takeaway honestly is just appreciate what you have in the moment.”

She added she is very thankful she got to experience this with her team.

Mariottini now plays collegiate softball in New York for Molloy University.

Sophia Mariottini receiving her ring. Photo by Chris Mora.

2023 Balers softball ring ceremony. Photo by Chris Mora.

Mia Phillips receiving her ring during. Photo by Chris Mora.

2023 Balers softball ring ceremony. Photo by Chris Mora.

For senior outfielder Mia Phillips, even though it’s been months, she still can’t believe it.

“It felt surreal,” she said. “It’s still sinking in.”

She added that “it felt great just to have the support of our community behind us.”

Barragan said he helped design the championship ring. Each one has 12 stones, representing the 12 CCS title games that have been won by the high school over the years.

Mariottini said the ring serves as a reminder of the team’s great achievement.

“It’s an accomplishment,” she said. “It’s something I can physically look at.”

For Barragan, the rings serve as a reminder of the season’s hard work.

The ring “reminds us what our goals were and what our vision was at the beginning of the season,” Barragan said. “Our goal was to win a CCS title. That ring reminds us of the hard work that these girls put in all season long.”

Barragan added, “We ended up with a total of 30 wins and 3 losses. So we were 30 and 3. And that ring represents 30 and 3 to us.”

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.