Balers girls softball extends win streak to six

Hollister defeats Alvarez 2-1 in a pitchers’ duel.

Everrete Alvarez's Shanae Figueroa lines out to center field in the first inning. Photo by Michael Koteles.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Michael Koteles

The Hollister High School Balers girls softball team defeated Everett Alvarez 2-1 at home March 20 to extend their winning streak to six games. The Balers are now 9-1 overall.

Baler Mia Philips in the 6th inning hit a clutch single which brought in two runs. Runners Maddy Bermudez and Grace Peffley got on base on singles.

Head coach Andrew Barragan said pitching and the girls’ selective hitting contributed to the win over Alvarez.

The Balers got seven hits in the game including two from Bermudez, Peffley and Philips.

Barragan also said that pitcher Sophia Mariottini kept the Balers in the position to win.

“She has been doing [it] all year,” Barragan said.

Mariottini pitched a complete game, allowing three hits, making six strikeouts and walking two batters.

“I focused on my pitches and really focused on hitting my corners, jamming them in the inside,” Mariottini said.

The only time this season the Balers have allowed more than two runs in a game was in their 5-2 loss to Foothill High School earlier this month. They’ve kept their opponents to one run in six games and have yet to lose at home.

“We are clicking on all cylinders right now, different players are stepping up every game,” Barragan said. “Most impressively they have us ranked seventh in the state, No. 1 in CCS. We are just looking to build off that right now.”

Hollister’s scheduled game for March 21 against Archbishop Mitty was postponed due to rain. The Balers are scheduled to play North Salinas at home on March 24 at 6 p.m.

