Bay Area Urban Areas Security Initiative offering free training course

Course is designed for FS - Fire Service personnel

Information provided by The Bay Area Urban Areas Security Initiative

The Bay Area Urban Areas Security Initiative’s Bay Area Training and Exercise Program announced openings in the following course from June 14-18. Agencies/departments who reside in the twelve county Bay Area UASI region are eligible to attend this course at no cost. Backfill and overtime for this course is not available.

Title

E/L-971: All Hazards Position Specific Facilities Unit Leader



Description

This course is designed to introduce students to the tools and techniques used to perform the duties of the Facility Unit Leader (FACL).

Course Overview:

This course will help participants establish core competencies required for performing the duties of the Facilities Unit Leader in an all-hazards incident. The course walks participants through general information, including an overview of the Logistic Section and information on incident mobilization, initial situational awareness, and unit management. It also provides detailed instruction in setting up and maintaining incident facilities, including facilities infrastructure, services, layout, and security.

This course is an instructor led training that supports learning through discussion, lecture, and active participation in multiple exercises that provides a realistic, scenario driven approach to mastering the skills required of an FACL. Each unit contains a discussion-based exercise and there is a capstone tabletop exercise at the end of the course to give participants hands on practice functioning as an FACL.

Prerequisites:

Required: ICS 300, 200, 100, IS-0700a and IS-800b. Recommended: ICS 400

Target Audience: NIMS ICS All-Hazards training should be completed by personnel who are regularly assigned to Functional, Support, or Unit Leader positions on Type 3 or 4 AHIMTs, or by those persons who desire to seek credentials/certification in those positions.

Mission Area: Response

Core Capability: Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Certification: FEMA completion certificate delivered via student email by the Emergency Management Institute.

Special Equipment/Other Needs:

For more information please contact Captain Darius Luttropp at [email protected] or 919-402-0571.

COVID-19 Protocols for In-person Training

The BATEP COVID-19 protocols in place are requirements meant to reduce, as much as possible, the public health risks inherent among in-person gatherings of people. These protocols will be sent to you after you register for this course.

Special Considerations

Please inform the course point of contact if you have any accessibility considerations at least 72 hours prior to the start of the course.

Dates

Monday – Friday

June 14 – 18, 2021

0830 to 1700 (Daily)

Location

San Francisco FD Training Facility

2310 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94110



Provider

Elite Command Training

Registration:

To register for this course, visit https://www.batep.org. If you do not have a user account, click the “Create Account” tab on the main page and complete the registration form. After you create your account, your account information will be reviewed by the Regional Training & Exercise staff. Once your account has been reviewed and approved, you will be able to login and access the website.

Course Registration Cancellation Policy

If you need to cancel your course registration for any reason, please do so no later than 48 hours prior to the course commencement by logging into your BATEP user account and unregistering yourself or by emailing your cancellation request to: [email protected]. If a student does not unregister and fails to attend a course, the student will be marked as a non-attendance and will be blocked from registering for courses for a minimum of six months and may be removed from any upcoming courses the student is registered for.