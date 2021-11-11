Beauty and the Beast pulls off last showing

The Hollister-based stage company cancelled performances scheduled for the last week of October.

In a classic case of “the show must go on” San Benito Stage Company managed to pull off the final weekend of their Beauty and the Beast production, despite earlier challenges with COVID-19 cases occurring in the youth cast.

The Hollister-based stage company cancelled performances scheduled for the last week of October. Fortunately, recovery went smoothly and young actors were back performing on stage once again Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. The stage company also raffled several baskets to ticket holders at intermission.

San Benito Stage was forced to cancel performances in their 2020 season but was determined to still bring entertainment to the public. They produced six virtual shows and offered a series of virtual theatre workshops for all ages during the COVID-19 shut-down. Rehearsals for Beauty and the Beast were done via zoom and then eventually in person using masks.

The theater group has been in operation for over 20 years. As stated on the nonprofit’s website,”With passion and heart, the San Benito Stage Company provides performing arts experiences that enrich the lives of its members and patrons. By providing educational opportunities in acting, dance, voice and technical theatre, SBSC promotes theatre arts and community involvement through the challenge of creating theatrical productions.”