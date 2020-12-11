Before 1907 offers eco-friendly solutions and refill options

Local business sells environmentally friendly personal hygiene and home cleaning products out of a pop-up store in Hollister.

Hollister resident Teré Aceves has opened her small business selling eco-friendly products from her home in town and from the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce in Hollister. The Chamber is located at 243 6th St suite 100.

Before 1907’s conception took place four years ago when Aceves’ 16-year-old daughter Sophia Angus said she thought the community needed to be doing more to protect the planet. In the stay-at-home world of 2020, Before 1907 was born.

Before 1907 sells eco-friendly, artisan personal hygiene and home cleaning products. Aceves’ goal is to have a private label, therefore having more independence when it comes to pricing and marketing. Products for sale include bar soaps, liquid soaps and detergents which customers can obtain using refillable containers, reusable towels, tablet household cleaners and glass spray bottles. The business offers contactless local delivery within 75 miles, which its website touts is done in an electric car.

With a mission to reduce single-use plastic, Aceves put her four-year idea into motion when, because of the pandemic, she no longer spent four hours a day, five days a week commuting to San Jose. The business name references a time before we used the plastic of today. Aceves started selling products from her home as a pop-up store at the Chamber of Commerce at 243 Sixth Street, Suite 100 in Hollister. She is there from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Wednesday.

In September, San Benito County Integrated Waste awarded a green business certification to Before 1907, and in October the chamber offered her a downtown pop-up space at its location.

Chamber CEO Michelle Leonard said the business organization is happy to have Aceves there and looks forward to the community getting to know the company. Celina Stotler, staff analyst with Integrated Waste, said it’s “great” that Aceves is working to reduce single-use plastics.

Aceves said caring for the planet “begins with you,” meaning every individual can take on some responsibility to help solve environmental problems. When approached by Angus to make changes, Aceves started by eliminating paper towels. She then began to spread her message and a few months into the pandemic, she started selling eco-friendly products in non-plastic packaging, including bar shampoo that doesn’t even need a container..

Aceves said she understands that people do not always know the options available to them and hopes to teach people about sustainability. To check on COVID-19 era hours call the Chamber of Commerce at 831 637-5315.

