Information provided by San Benito County Behavorial Health

On October 21, 2023, San Benito County Behavioral Health celebrated the 33rd Annual Red Ribbon Run and Festival. The event marked the beginning of the Red Ribbon Week which was held on October 23-October 31. Red Ribbon Week was started in 1985 after the death of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. In honor of Camarena and his fight against illegal drugs, friends and family began to wear red satin badges. Now Red Ribbon serves to educate our youth and encourage them to do drug prevention activities. The celebration is a way to show kids that they can still have fun while not doing drugs.

In partnership with the City of Hollister’s Parks and Recreation Department, a 5k competitive run with a 3k fun run kicked off the morning’s festivities. The Probation Department’s Crystal Duran sang the national anthem, and SBCBH’s Rachel White officially welcomed attendees. The keynote speakers were Cheree Ashley, founder of Bright Future Recovery, and Mike Diamond, author of “A Dose of Positivity.” There was also a special presentation by SBCBH’s Elizabeth Lopez who acknowledged the 15 years of service by SUDS counselor David Garcia. Mariachi Juvenil Corazon Jalisciense provided the entertainment throughout the event as several raffle prizes were announced.

Photo courtesy of San Benito County Behavioral Health. Photo courtesy of San Benito County Behavioral Health. Photo courtesy of San Benito County Behavioral Health.

This year’s theme “Be Kind to Your Mind” was the inspiration for the art and writing contests that were submitted by students from San Benito County local schools. Winners were selected for each category: Kindergarten-2nd Grade; 3rd Grade-5th Grade; 6th Grade-8th Grade; and 9th -12th Grade.

San Benito County Behavioral Health would like to thank all the local agencies, volunteers, and local vendors for their support. We would like to acknowledge the following local businesses for their donations: