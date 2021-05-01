Behavioral Health promotes Mental Health Awareness Month

Behavioral Health Department announces the events planned for Mental Health Awareness Month.

The information was contributed by San Benito County Behavioral Health Department.

The first day of May launched Mental Health Awareness Month across the country. San Benito County has organized events in past years to help celebrate the month in hopes of reducing stigma and bringing awareness to mental health. Because of the pandemic, last year’s celebration had to be modified for a virtual platform. This year, we have adjusted to a post-pandemic life and are able to increase our visibility in the community.

In 2020, live webinars were held every Friday in May in an effort to provide the public with coping skills and resources for mental health that were also useful during the pandemic. In 2021, we will continue with the successful live zoom sessions that allow the public to ask questions and receive answers in real time.

The sessions will be provided by Behavioral Health Case Managers that will present on topics ranging from how to manage stress, to identifying signs of mental health concerns in your friends and loved ones. The viewers will also be provided information on local resources to reach out for help if needed.

The webinars are scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. every Friday in May starting on May 7. The public can join through Zoom with Meeting ID 9726 660 8963.

In an effort to increase outreach to youth in our community, Behavioral Health has created a video recording on how to handle stress and anxiety. This recording is geared toward youth and will be distributed to middle schools so that teachers can share with their students.

Although there are Behavioral Health Case Managers available to students at schools, Behavioral Health wants to equip the youth with tools to help them manage their symptoms and let them know that there is help available if they need it especially after returning to in-person classes.

This year will be the first year that a billboard will be designed to help bring awareness to mental health in San Benito County. The is to reach a larger group of county residents that do not follow Behavioral Health on social media platforms where services are announced. Bringing awareness to mental health and the local resources available is an important step in helping reduce stigma.

Behavioral Health has also increased its social media presence during this past year providing information about COVID. Various methods were used to inform the public that services remained available to the public and did not pause as a result of the COVID restrictions.

Local and national resources were also shared to inform the public that help was available if needed for COVID and mental health. For the month of May, social media posts will increase to provide various information on mental health and encouraging the public to reach out for help. You can follow our Facebook page at @sanbenitocountybehavioralhealth, Instagram at @sbcbehavioralhealth, and twitter at @SBC_BH.

The San Benito County Behavioral Health Department hopes the efforts during May is Mental Health Awareness Month increase awareness and reduce stigma associated with mental health. There continues to be individual counseling, group therapy, 24/7 crisis intervention, case management, medication management, and many more services available.

If you or a loved one are in need of mental health services, call Behavioral Health at (831) 636-4020 to schedule an assessment appointment.

If you have any questions about how you can obtain behavioral health services, please call our office at (831) 636-4020, or you can call our 24/7 toll-free number (888) 636-4020.