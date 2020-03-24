Behavioral Health taking measures to ensure services continue

Department has initiated options to have virtual consultations, therapies and other services without coming to the clinic in person.

This article was contributed by the San Benito County Behavioral Health Department.

As the coronavirus continues to change, San Benito County Behavioral Health wants to reassure the public that we have implemented safety measures to ensure that we reduce the effects of COVID-19. In alignment with San Benito County’s notice of state of emergency on March 6, and Governor Newsom’s order to shelter-in-place for all California on March 16, we are following all of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations to lower risk of transmittal of COVID-19. Our goal remains focused on providing highest-quality care to our clients during these trying times.

Given that behavioral health problems do not stop because of the pandemic, the department has set up hand sanitizing stations strategically throughout the clinic to avoid spreading the virus. In addition, face masks, disinfecting sprays and wipes have been made available to staff and clients if needed. San Benito County has also increased the janitorial services to ensure that all surfaces are wiped and sanitized nightly to guard the health of staff and visitors.

We have also reduced the number of staff that works from our clinic during this order. By reducing the staff, we hope to help with social distancing as recommended by the CDC. Staff reduction does not mean a reduction in quality or services. To ensure services are available during this high-stress time, the clinic remains open for any crisis situation during the shelter-in-place order. We also provide face masks, hand sanitizers, and disinfectant wipes to those who walk in if they need it, and we instruct staff to keep an adequate distance between themselves and clients when meeting in person.

To ensure that all services remain open to the public, we have initiated options for you to have virtual consultations, therapies, and other services without coming to our clinic in person. Our staff is able to offer individual and group therapies via telephone and/or video-conference to avoid a client having to physically walk into the clinic. We believe that these measures and education of the public on proper safety precautions will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 transmittal.

In order to avoid contracting COVID-19, the CDC recommends washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after having been in a public place, blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If no soap and water is available, use hand sanitizer that has at least 60% alcohol, and also avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

To prevent transmittal of COVID-19, it is important that you stay home if you are feeling sick. Make sure to cough and sneeze into the inside of your elbow. If you are sick, it is encouraged for you to wear a facemask if you will be around other people. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily as well.

We encourage the public to follow all recommendations to ensure that you and the public remain healthy.

If you have any questions about how you can obtain behavioral health services, please call our office at (831) 636-4020, or you can call our 24/7 toll-free number (888) 636-4020.

San Benito County Behavioral Health is updating the public as information is made available through our website: http://cosb.us/county-departments/health

San Benito County Behavioral Health also updates information via our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/sanbenitocountybehavioralhealth/

For more information on COVID-19, see the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html