BenitoLink and Farm Bureau Election Forum survey results

Attendees listen to candidates speak at the Jan. 30 primary election forum hosted by BenitoLink and the San Benito County Farm Bureau. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Here are the survey results from the Jan. 30 election forum hosted by BenitoLink and the San Benito County Farm Bureau. Though over 100 people attended the forum, we did not receive every survey filled out.

Readers should keep in mind that these results are from a small sample of surveys looking at how attendees responded to candidates and ballot measures.

Primary Election Forum 2020 Survey Results

District 1

Betsy Dirks: 17

Mark Medina: 13

Undecided: 4

District 2

Frank Barragan: 1

Valerie Egland: 5

John Freeman: 3

Kollin Kosmicki: 10

Wayne Norton: 8

Undecided: 8

District 5

Jaime de la Cruz: 2

Bea Gonzales: 22

Undecided: 10

Measure K

Yes (Presented by Supervisor Anthony Botelho): 17

No (Presented by PORC President Andy Hsia-Coron): 11

Undecided: 6

Measure L

Yes (Presented by SBHS Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum): 13

No (no campaign filed against): 16

Undecided: 5

Measure M (A small portion of county votes for this)

Yes: 4

No: 7

Undecided: 23

Where do you get your local news? (More than one could be selected)

BenitoLink: 24

Free Lance: 19

Facebook: 12

Mission Village Voice: 13

San Benito Live: 12

Other: 7

No preference: 3

What would you like to see more reporting on? (More than one could be selected)

Transportation: 17

Housing: 13

Healthcare: 7

Agriculture: 11

Education: 9

Taxes: 11

Growth: 14

Business Development: 16

Immigration: 9

Parks and Recreation: 14

Water: 14

Public Safety: 12

No preference: 6

Suggestions