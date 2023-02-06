BenitoLink certifies as a SBC Green Business

The process began in July and after several training sessions and meetings, we were established as a Green Business in September.

In September of 2022, BenitoLink became established as a San Benito County Green Business. Being located inside The Epicenter in Hollister, an already Green Business, it only made sense for BenitoLink to join in.

At BenitoLink we are big on staying local. Our reporters, staff, and interns are local, many raised right here in the county. Throughout the pandemic, the team was able to work flexible schedules, reducing our transportation footprint. Some reporters work from home and just come into the office for weekly reporter meetings.

Being inside a new building built to be environmentally sustainable our team became familiar with how we can do our part for a green environment. We began the process in July and after several training sessions and meetings, we were established as a Green Business in September.

We would like to thank our reporter Carmel de Bertaut and staff member Alex Esquivel who took on the meetings and made it a point to share what they learned with the rest of the team. We would also like to thank Saburi Sai, Sustainability Specialist for the Monterey Bay Area Green Business Program for reaching out and guiding us in the right direction.

On January 25, BenitoLink was recognized at the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce Green Business Mixer held at Jardines in San Juan Bautista. We are grateful for the recognition and we will continue to follow what we’ve learned to maintain our Green Business status here at BenitoLink, your homegrown local news source.





