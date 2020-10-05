BenitoLink Virtual Election Forum planned for Oct. 8

In response to COVID-19, the nonprofit news site has shifted from a live election forum to a recorded session.

BenitoLink invites you to join us for our first ever virtual election forum, Your Voice—Your Vote.



In response to COVID-19, BenitoLink is shifting from a live election forum to a recorded session that will be released Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. on the BenitoLink YouTube channel.

During the session, viewers will have the opportunity to listen to the candidates answer questions about local issues. Attendees will also have the chance to ask questions and contribute to the community conversation.



Stay tuned on the candidates and measures by visiting BenitoLink’s Your Voice—Your Vote Election Guide. The following political contests will be included in the forum video:

U.S. Representative, 20 th Dist.

State Assembly 30th Dist.

SBC Supervisor Dist. 2

SBC Supervisor Dist. 4

Hollister Mayor

Hollister City Council Dist. 1

Hollister City Council Dist. 4

San Juan Bautista City Council

Measure N

Please note that BenitoLink will also be providing these additional forum videos separately:

Hollister School District TA 2 and TA 4

San Benito County Health Care District Zone 1 and Zone 5

San Benito County Board of Education Dist. 1

After the Election Forum premiere, these videos will be posted on the BenitoLink Election Guide page and also viewable on our BenitoLink YouTube channel. Sunnyslope County Water District candidates were not available for the BenitoLink Your Voice—Your Vote Forum.

BenitoLink thanks our Your Voice—Your Vote sponsors Brent Redmond Transportation, Wright Bros. Industrial Supply, Foster Ranch—Pinnacle Organic, Richard Shelton Insurance Marketing, as well as all community volunteers and committee members who helped make this possible.