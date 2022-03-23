BenitoLink Your Voice- Your Vote Election Forum April 19

BenitoLink invites the public to a free, nonpartisan primary election forum to be held April 19. The forum will be in-person but will also available on video after the event.

BenitoLink’s 2022 Your Voice- Your Vote Primary Election Forum has been set for Tuesday evening, April 19 at the Granada Theater, 336 Fifth Street in Hollister. The free, nonpartisan forum will run from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Your Voice-Your Vote Election Forum will take place in person. Masks will be made available at the entrance and attendees are being asked to follow the COVID protocols in place at the time of the event. Please read BenitoLink to stay up-to-date on COVID conditions and County policy.

The forum will also be recorded and uploaded to our BenitoLink YouTube channel, for those who cannot attend or wish to watch it later…and for the political die-hards who attend but still want to catch it a second time! Forum sponsors are Brent Redmond Transportation, Richard W. Shelton Insurance, Wright Brothers Industrial Supply, Rotary Club of San Juan Bautista, SBC Cosmetic Care and Golden Memorial.

Members of the public are invited to also take part in the elections by sharing any questions they would like to pose to the candidates. BenitoLink welcomes community input through our Your Voice- Your Vote Primary Election Survey (see below).

2022 Primary Election Races and Candidates: U.S. Representative- 18th District Peter Hernandez Zoe Lofgren Luis Acevedo Arreguin State Assembly- 29th District Stephanie L. Castro Robert Rivas Secretary of State Robert Bernosky James JW Paine Supervisor- District 1 Betsy Dirks Mark Starritt Sandy Parrerson-Jamarck Kim Hawk Dom Zanger Elizabet Zepeda Gonzalez Supervisor- District 3 Rolan Resendiz Eddie Alfaro Melina Johnson Sotelo Supervisor- District 4 Angela Curro Elia Salinas Tony Joseph Avilla Sr. District Attorney Joel A. Buckingham Candice Hooper Mancino Sheriff-Coroner Eric S. Taylor Juan Guevara

BenitoLink’s Your Voice- Your Vote is a call for community engagement throughout our 2022 election coverage. In the survey, we’ll ask you what issues you’d like the candidates to address, then use your thoughts and questions to prepare for candidate interviews we’ll do and to formulate questions for the candidates at our Election Forum and candidate profiles.

Please consider taking 2 minutes to tell us what you think.

Your Voice- Your Vote Survey [English] https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/ 1FAIpQLSetMOol42jywXWwgLcd7mxs _iHBC4GSpXBByoCqTjZ7j3RHyw/ viewform

Encuesta Tu Voz- Tu Votó [Spanish] https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/1FAIpQLScHGbHkVpcPE- FbU3YOgqM3kfFj2YEA4- qK8pbAl4vPSc9vzw/viewform

Get to know your candidates and take part in your local elections through the survey and by attending the upcoming Your Voice- Your Vote Forum.