BenitoLink kicks off Spring Campaign with a 10K match

At BenitoLink, it’s never a dull moment. For the past few months we have been working hard promoting and planning our Your Voice- Your Vote Election Forum which was held on April 19, at the Granada Theater in Hollister. The event went wonderfully and it was great to see all of our readers and community members in person. We would like to thank all the candidates who attended the forum and our staff members, interns and reporters, for all the hard work they put into this nonpartisan event. We would also like to thank all our event sponsors, Brent Redmond Transportation, Golden Memorial, Richard W. Shelton Insurance, Rotary Club of San Juan Bautista, SBC Cosmetic Care, True Value Hardware and Wright Bros Industrial Supply. This forum wouldn’t have been possible without your support.

We heard your feedback and were grateful that so many of our community members enjoy our events. It was amazing to hear such positive words from our attendees such as “So professional,” “well run” “I learned so much,” and “I feel like I know my candidates now.” BenitoLink strives to encourage open public dialogue on our platform and through our events to foster an engaged and active community. However, we cannot do this without you, our community. Here’s the thing…Professional journalism and events costs a lot to produce. Show your appreciation for Benitolink by donating to our spring fundraiser. Each donation given now until June 7, will be matched up to $10K thanks to a generous donor. Consider donating to BenitoLink this spring and help us help you by bringing more events to fruition, as well as quality journalism on the topics you care about.