BenitoLink releases forum videos and survey results

Videos of the 2022 Primary Election Forum can be viewed in BenitoLink's Youtube channel.

BenitoLink released videos and survey results of its 2022 Primary Election Forum that took place April 19 at the Granada Theater in Hollister. About 160 people attended the two-hour event.

Residents may view the video of the entire forum of choose shorter videos of a particular race that includes Congress, secretary of state, California Assembly, San Benito County Board of Supervisors, district attorney and sheriff-coroner in BenitoLink’s Youtube channel here.

According to the surveys returned to BenitoLink following the event, attendees were most impressed by San Benito County Board of Supervisor candidates Betsy Dirks. (incumbent District 1), Mindy Sotelo (District 3), and Angela Curro (District 4). Sheriff-Coroner Eric Taylor (incumbent) and Joel Buckingham (district attorney candidate) also obtained more votes in their respective races.

Some of the surveys had multiple candidates selected in a particular race resulting in more votes than the 94 surveys returned to BenitoLink. Complete results of surveys:

U.S. Representative-18th District:

29/95 (30%) Peter Hernandez

54/95 (57%) Zoe Lofgren

12/95 (13%) Luis Acevedo Arreguin

Secretary of State: Rate on a scale of 1- 5 (5 being the highest)

3.1 Robert Bernosky *Average / 50 responses

State Assembly 29th District: Rate on a scale of 1- 5 (5 being the highest)

2.6 Stephanie L Castro *Average / 50 responses

Supervisor-District 1:

48/135 (36%) Betsy Dirks

9/135 (7%) Mark Starritt

19/135 (14%) Sandy P. Jamarck

5/135 (4%) Kim Hawk

23/135 (17%) Dom Zanger

31/135 (23%) Elizabeth Z. Gonzalez

Supervisor-District 3:

5/83 (6%) Rolan Resendiz

2/83 (2%) Eddie Alfaro

76/83 (92%) Mindy Sotelo

Supervisor-District 4:

53/105 (50%) Angela Curro

34/105 (32%) Elia Salinas

18/105 (17%) Tony Joseph Avilla Sr.

District Attorney:

52/81 (64%) Joel Buckingham

29/81 (36%) Candice Hooper Mancino

Sheriff-Coroner:

70/86 (81%) Eric Taylor

16/86 (19%) Juan Guevara



How do you rate this forum? Rate on a scale of 1- 5 (5 being the highest)

5/5 – 52, 4/5 – 30, 3/5 – 4, 2/5 – 2

How often do you read BenitoLink?

__43___ Daily ___30__ Weekly ___6__ Monthly __8___ Other

