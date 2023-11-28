Lea este articulo en español aquí.

BenitoLink released two videos of the Report to the County Community Town Hall hosted on Nov. 8 at Paine’s Restaurant. County and city officials discussed economic development, the proposed landfill expansion, roads and the future of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

One panel consisted of San Benito County Board of Supervisor Mindy Sotelo, Hollister Mayor Mia Casey and San Juan Bautista Mayor Leslie Jordan. The second panel consisted of San Benito County Council of Governments Executive Director Binu Abraham and San Benito Health Care District Director Devon Pack.

Over 80 community members attended the event and had the opportunity to ask their questions directly to the panelists.

Viewers can enable auto-generated Spanish language captions on the videos.

