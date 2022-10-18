BenitoLink releases video of election forum

Videos of the individual races will also be posted soon.

Where were you Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.? If you weren’t at the Granada Theater in Hollister for BenitoLink’s 2022 general election candidate forum, you missed a well-attended, informative event.

There are 21 days left until Election Day, which means there is still time to do your research on local races and measures before submitting your ballot. I can’t think of a better way to start than watching the forum video, which is now available on our Youtube channel. (Psst. it’s also included below!)

BenitoLink will also publish separate videos of the races that were featured in the forum such as Congress District 18, Assembly District 29, two Hollister City Council races and Mayor, San Juan Bautista City Council, and Measures R and Q.

If you are looking forward to those, which will be posted soon, head over to our Youtube channel BenitoLink Video to subscribe and be alerted when those are posted. We will also make Spanish translation available.

And don’t forget we also have Q&A articles with candidates, also included below. We are working on three more Q&A articles.

BenitoLink’s election coverage and candidate forum is made possible thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation For San Benito County and our sponsors Brent Redmond Transportation, Golden Memorial, Phil Foster Pinnacle Organic, Wright Bros Industrial Supply, Richard Shelton Insurance Marketing, Rotary Club of San Juan Bautista, SBC Cosmetic Care and True Value Hardware.