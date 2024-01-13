Lea este articulo en español aquí.

BenitoLink’s 2024 Your Voice- Your Vote Primary Election Forum has been set for Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Granada Theater, 336 Fifth Street in Hollister. The free forum will run from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

If you have any questions for candidates, BenitoLink always welcomes your input. Please send questions to: yourvoice@benitolink.com

2024 Primary Election Races:

Congress District 18

State Senate District 17

Assembly District 29

San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 1

San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 2

San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 5

The forum will also be recorded and uploaded to our BenitoLink YouTube channel, for those who cannot attend or wish to watch it later. In addition to the election forum, BenitoLink is also working on Q&A with the candidates that will be published on our website, an election guide to be up and running at the beginning of February and a General Election Forum hosted by BenitoLink later this year.

Additionally, BenitoLink has been collecting political flyers and is working on fact checking each one and providing the analysis to the public.

