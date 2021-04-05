BenitoLink website issues resolved

Our site experienced technical issues last week that caused an outage for nearly 24 hours.

The BenitoLink team wants to thank our readers for all the phone calls and attempted emails last week when the website was down for about 24 hours. We take our role in the community seriously and are sorry about the inconvenience.

BenitoLink uses services from Cloudflare, and at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, the signal between Cloudflare and our host disconnected. Cloudflare helps our website, which has a lot of photos, load quicker. Thankfully, the WP Engine chat system helped us navigate our way through the situation, and soon we were patched up and ready to go.

The good news is that it was just a technical glitch, and we are happy to reassure you that there was no foul play involved.