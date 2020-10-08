BenitoLink Your Voice—Your Vote 2020 Election Forum Video Premiere

Federal, state and local candidates discuss how they plan to address local issues.

You can watch our election video here starting Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.

BenitoLink invites you to join us for our first ever virtual election forum, Your Voice—Your Vote. Subscribe to our YouTube page for notifications on new BenitoLink videos.



In response to COVID-19, BenitoLink is shifting from a live election forum to a recorded session that will be released Thursday, Oct. 8 from 6- 8 p.m. on the BenitoLink Video YouTube channel.

During the session, viewers will have the opportunity to listen to the candidates answer questions about local issues. Attendees will also have the chance to ask questions and contribute to the community conversation.



Stay tuned on the candidates and measures by visiting BenitoLink’s Your Voice—Your Vote Election Guide. The following announcements and political contests will be included in the forum video:

SBC Elections Office—Francisco Diaz

U.S. Representative, 20 th Dist.

State Assembly 30th Dist.

SBC Supervisor Dist. 2

SBC Supervisor Dist. 4

Hollister Mayor

Hollister City Council Dist. 1

Hollister City Council Dist. 4

San Juan Bautista City Council

Measure N

Please note that BenitoLink will also be providing these additional forum videos separately:

Hollister School District TA 2 and TA 4

San Benito County Health Care District Zone 1 and Zone 5

San Benito County Board of Education Dist. 1

After the Election Forum premiere, these videos will be posted on the BenitoLink Election Guide page and also viewable on our BenitoLink YouTube channel. Sunnyslope County Water District candidates were not available for the BenitoLink Your Voice—Your Vote Forum.

Thank you to the BenitoLink Your Voice – Your Vote Election Forum and election coverage sponsors: