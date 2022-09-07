BenitoLink Your Voice- Your Vote Election Forum set for Oct. 11

BenitoLink invites the public to a free, nonpartisan general election forum that will be in-person and will also be available on video after the event.

BenitoLink’s 2022 Your Voice- Your Vote General Election Forum has been set for Oct. 11 at the Granada Theater, 336 Fifth Street in Hollister. The free, nonpartisan forum will run from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Your Voice-Your Vote Election Forum will take place in person. Masks will be made available at the entrance and attendees are being asked to follow the COVID protocols in place at the time of the event. Please read BenitoLink to stay up-to-date on COVID conditions and county policy. This forum is being offered so San Benito County residents can prepare for the Nov. 8 General Election.

The forum will also be recorded and uploaded to our BenitoLink YouTube channel, for those who cannot attend or wish to watch it later…and for the political die-hards who attend but still want to catch it a second time! Forum sponsors are Brent Redmond Transportation, Golden Memorial, Phil Foster: Pinnacle Organics, Richard W. Shelton Insurance, Rotary Club of San Juan Bautista, SBC Cosmetic Care, True Value Hardware and Wright Brothers Industrial Supply.

Our primary election forum held in April was a full house! We encourage our community members to register for the event here. Get to know your candidates and take part in attending your local election forums.

While we prepare for the forum, do you have questions you want candidates to answer during the forum? Send them our way! We are collecting questions and issues residents want candidates to address. Email those issues and questions to [email protected]

Are you afraid your email will go directly to spam? It’s okay. We’re accessible! You can send your questions in messages through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. You can also mail questions to our office located at 440 San Benito Street, or stop by and say hello!